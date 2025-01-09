Burglars told they can only shop at Lidl and Tesco after admitting crimes
Michael Pemberton, 41, can only enter retailer Lidl’s store in North Hylton Road, Hylton Red House, Sunderland – his favourite outlet for his groceries.
If the offender, of Edward Burdis Street, Southwick, needs pharmacy help, he cannot go himself but must send someone in his place, a court ruled.
And partner-in-crime Louis Johnson, 34, can only get his shopping from Tesco’s outlet in Newcastle Road, Sunderland.
Magistrates in South Tyneside told Johnson, of Roker Avenue, Roker, all other shops across the country were also off limits to him.
The restrictions on their liberty were imposed after both pleaded guilty minutes apart at the same court to two after-hours burglaries.
They stole £600 of alcohol and vapes while burgling Tesco’s store at Fulwell, Sunderland, on Monday, November 11.
They also pinched £400 of alcohol in a burglary at the Co-op’s branch in Mortimer Road, South Shields, on Monday, January 6.
Pemberton alone admitted the theft of £617 of vacuum cleaners from an Asda outlet in South Tyneside on Monday, November 25, while Johnson admitted a drug possession charge.
Both men will appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, February 5.
Paul McAlindon, defending Pemberton, said his client also wanted several other offences – not outlined to the court – to be taken into account.
Harry Metcalfe, chair of the bench, told Pemberton he was being granted bail on condition he does not “enter any retail premises in the country except Lidl in North Hylton Road”.
Mr Metcalfe told Mr McAlindon: “If he wants a pharmacy, he’s to get someone else to or to come back to court.”
He also informed Johnson the only shop he is allowed to enter without risking arrest is the Fulwell branch of Tesco.
Both men must also live and sleep at their home addresses and were made subject to electronically monitored 7pm to 7am curfews.