CCTV appeal: Police release picture after Metro damaged at Tyne Dock station
Police officers investigating an incident of criminal damage on the Tyne & Wear Metro have released a picture of someone they want to speak to.
The window of a Metro train was damaged at Tyne Dock station on April 26 – but only reported to Northumbria Police last month.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and there has not yet been an arrest.
An image of an individual officers wish to trace has now been released to the public.
They were on the train at the time and may be able to assist the investigation.
The person in the images, or anyone who knows who they are, should contact police on 101 quoting log 620 09/05/19.
You can also report on the Northumbria Police website or email the investigating officer on 490@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.