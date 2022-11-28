'Daftness' sees disqualified driver hit with further road ban for getting behind wheel of Peugeot van
A South Tyneside motorist who flouted his driving ban by hitting the highway has been hit with a further punishment for his ‘daftness’.
Kyle Honeyman, 24, borrowed a family member’s Peugeot van and “just got out and drove” as a way of relieving his anxiety. But Honeyman, of Lapwing Court, West Harton, South Shields, was stopped by police conducting vehicle checks in Western Terrace, East Boldon
He admitted he should not have been behind the wheel at 10pm on Wednesday, June 1, the result of a disqualification under the totting up process. Honeyman has had his ban extended by six months after pleading guilty driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik told borough magistrates: “It’s a very straightforward incident. Officers were on duty and were driving along Western Terrace when they noticed the defendant’s vehicle. There is no suggestion that there was an unacceptable standard of driving, it was just a standard road traffic stop.
“He told officers that he was banned from driving due to totting which was due to expire the next month. He was fully compliant at the scene. The guidelines suggest a disqualification of between three and six months.”
The court heard he has a single conviction for possession of a bladed article, for which is subject to an 18-month community order.
In an update, the Probation Service confirmed Honeyman was engaging positively with its services but needed support around decision making. It was also said he was given six penalty points on his licence in November for driving without a licence in August.
David Forrester, defending, said: “He struggles with his mental health. It appears that when he has a bad episode, he makes bad decisions. He tells me that he just had to get out. He got a family car and just got out and drove. It was a stupid thing to do.”
Magistrates revoked Honeyman’s community order and replaced it with another of 12 months, with 30 rehabilitation days. He must pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
William Carlyon, chair of the bench, told him: “It’s daftness that’s brought you here today. You knew that you were disqualified and only had two months to run.”