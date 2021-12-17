Dashcam appeal as video highlights public's role in war on danger drivers

A forcewide initiative which allows members of the public to share footage was launched in 2018 and has so far seen more than 7,200 incidents reported, of which more than 4,300 have resulted in a fine and 14 drivers have been banned from the roads.

The scheme, which predominantly sees footage sent in by motorists and cyclists, has also resulted in penalty points being handed down and more than 1,000 people ordered to attend educational courses.

This year has been the busiest yet for the officers and staff heading the dashcam project. They process an average of more than 400 submissions a month, of which about 60 per cent result in action being taken.

The dashcam team scooped the Innovation award at Northumbria's Pride in Policing Awards

The scheme has been so successful that it claimed the Innovation title at the force’s recent Pride in Policing Awards.

PCs Daryl Phillips and Mark Heavisides are two of the driving forces behind the scheme and were delighted to collect the award on behalf of the team. They thanked the public for making it a success.

PC Phillips said the project was an prime example of police and public working together: “By working with the public who are on our roads every day, we are able to take more action against those putting themselves and others at risk by their dangerous actions,” he said

“I would like to thank the members of the public who have contributed to the success of the project – without you submitting the footage this simply would not work.

“Please do keep sending in your clips – you really are helping to make a difference.”

PC Heavisides said the scheme also helped to prevent dangerous driving by acting as a deterrent: “Not only does the initiative help keep communities safe by taking action against those who have driven inappropriately, it also helps deter people committing offences in the first place as they know anyone could be watching.

“I urge everyone to take care on our roads and drive responsibly – the consequences of not doing so can be devastating.”

Chief Constable Winton Keenen said the scheme highlighted the changing face of policing: “As times change and technology evolves, so must the way we police and the way in which we keep people safe. This is a fantastic example of how we are working side-by-side with our communities to do just that,” he said.

“I would like to congratulate the Dashcam Team and the public who have all contributed to the successful initiative we see today.

“As a Force we will continue to innovate and look for new ways of working in order to deliver the very best service possible to the communities we are privileged to be a part of here in the North East.”

If you are concerned about something you have seen on the region’s roads, you can submit dashcamfootage via the force website at https://beta.northumbria.police.uk/our-services/report-it/dashcam-submission/

