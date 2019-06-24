Do you know him? Police make CCTV appeal after report of Hebburn burglary
Police investigating an alleged burglary in South Tyneside have released an image of a man they want to trace.
Shortly after 9.30pm on May 5, it was reported that a man had committed a burglary at an address in Berkley Way, Hebburn.
It was alleged that the raider stole an Apple Macbook laptop from the property, before making off.
An investigation was launched following the incident, and as part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have now identified a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident and released a CCTV image.
He was known to have been in the area at the time that the burglary took place, so could have valuable information that could assist officers.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 17 070519 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.