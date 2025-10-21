Drunk South Shields man groped a health worker to say ‘thank you’
David Trueman was "visibly intoxicated" when he arrived and stroked the victim's face then touched her earring.
Newcastle Crown Court heard Trueman was told his behaviour was inappropriate but later hugged the woman from behind, put his hands under her top and touched her stomach then kissed the back of her neck twice.
Trueman, 42, of Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, admitted sexual assault but said he behaved the way he did to thank the worker and was "tanked up as well".
The victim said she was left on edge at work and nervous in the street because of what happened.
Robin Patton, defending, told the court: "He didn't intend to be sexual and didn't think he was being sexual.
"His very close friendship with Stella Artois is why he is here.
"His offending wasn't driven by sexual desire, it was driven by his drinking and over enthusiastic thanks to that lady."
Mr Patton said Trueman has been sober for four months.
Mr Recorder Jason Pitter KC sentenced Trueman to a community order for 18 months with 200 hours unpaid work and a restraining order.