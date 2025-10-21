Drunk South Shields man groped a health worker to say ‘thank you’

A drunk service user who groped a health worker during an appointment has kept his freedom.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Trueman was "visibly intoxicated" when he arrived and stroked the victim's face then touched her earring.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Trueman was told his behaviour was inappropriate but later hugged the woman from behind, put his hands under her top and touched her stomach then kissed the back of her neck twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trueman, 42, of Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, admitted sexual assault but said he behaved the way he did to thank the worker and was "tanked up as well".

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Maps

The victim said she was left on edge at work and nervous in the street because of what happened.

Robin Patton, defending, told the court: "He didn't intend to be sexual and didn't think he was being sexual.

"His very close friendship with Stella Artois is why he is here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His offending wasn't driven by sexual desire, it was driven by his drinking and over enthusiastic thanks to that lady."

Mr Patton said Trueman has been sober for four months.

Mr Recorder Jason Pitter KC sentenced Trueman to a community order for 18 months with 200 hours unpaid work and a restraining order.