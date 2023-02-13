Local residents of Hebburn have claimed a new ‘tri centre’ will be seen as a milestone for the South Tyneside community.

Work began on the site, which is being built on land between Campbell Park Road and Marine Drive in the town, in August 2022 after plans were approved a month prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tri station will replace the Hebburn Community Fire Station and will house firefighters from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service as well as members of Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service paramedics.

Hebburn tri station gets the thumbs up from local residents as development continues. (Left to Right): Superintendent Kevin Waring of Northumbria Police; Gerry Fionda - Chair of Monkton Village Association; Chris Lowther - Chief Fire Officer of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service; Hebburn resident - Shirley Gardiner; and Darren Green, Head of Operations Central Division at the North East Ambulance Service are pictured during the recent Hebburn Tri Station turf cutting ceremony.

The station is also expected to be the first carbon neutral building of its kind in the country.

The plans have seen swathes of community support with lifelong resident and Founder member of Hebburn Litterpick Group Shirley Gardiner and Chair of Monkton Village Association Gerry Fionda supporting the process, which has recently started the construction phase of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Gardiner said: “I believe the Hebburn Tri Station will become an important building in the heart of our community.”

“Looking after and caring for the local environment plays a big part in my life, and I was pleased to see that the new station will also help with this work" she added.

Mr Fionda said: “Having the new station in the town provides a sense of security knowing that emergency services are in the community.”