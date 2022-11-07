He has been jailed.

Alexander Warren, 35, was part of a rally near Newcastle’s Civic Centre on August 29, 2021, when he struck police horse Patronus on the hip.

Officers from the Force’s Mounted Section were monitoring the crowds at the protest when Warren carried out the attack.

Newcastle Magistrates’ Court heard Patronus was likely to have felt pain and fear as a result of the incident.

Alexander Warren.

Warren, of Daryngton House, Hartington Road, London, denied causing unnecessary suffering to an animal but was found guilty of the offence following a two-day trial in July.

On Friday, November 4, he was jailed for 12 weeks at the same court.

Superintendent Dave Pickett, of Northumbria Police’s Operations Department, said: “Our Mounted Section are a crucial part of our policing family and were there to ultimately protect people. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour under any circumstances.

“Warren’s actions were totally unacceptable and I would like to thank my colleagues who showed outstanding professionalism and resolve in the face of such needless hostility.

PH Patronus

“Thankfully, since this incident, PH Patronus has received plenty of affection and love from the public and is already looking forward to assisting at future public events.”

Detective Constable Sarah Wright, who was the investigating officer, added: “Warren should be ashamed of his actions and I am pleased that the severity of his crime has been reflected in this custodial sentence.