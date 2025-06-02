Investigation launched after police seize ‘vehicle of interest’ in Jarrow

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:30 BST

Police have launched an investigation after recovering a “vehicle of interest”.

The investigation comes as Northumbria Police were made aware of a ‘vehicle of interest’ travelling in the Jarrow area at around 9.30pm on Friday, May 30.

Police were deployed to the area and the car was founded abandoned a short time later near to the King George Playing Fields.

Five people have been arrested following the intense investigationFive people have been arrested following the intense investigation
Five people have been arrested following the intense investigation | Northumbria Police

Officers recovered the vehicle from the scene and inquiries remain ongoing.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9:30pm on Friday, May 30, we were made aware of a vehicle of interest travelling in the Jarrow area.

“Officers were deployed to the scene however the car was found abandoned a short time later near the King George playing field.

“The vehicle was subsequently recovered from the scene.

"Enquiries into the report are ongoing."

