Investigation launched after police seize ‘vehicle of interest’ in Jarrow

Police have launched an investigation after recovering a “vehicle of interest”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investigation comes as Northumbria Police were made aware of a ‘vehicle of interest’ travelling in the Jarrow area at around 9.30pm on Friday, May 30.

Police were deployed to the area and the car was founded abandoned a short time later near to the King George Playing Fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five people have been arrested following the intense investigation | Northumbria Police

Officers recovered the vehicle from the scene and inquiries remain ongoing.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9:30pm on Friday, May 30, we were made aware of a vehicle of interest travelling in the Jarrow area.

“Officers were deployed to the scene however the car was found abandoned a short time later near the King George playing field.

“The vehicle was subsequently recovered from the scene.

"Enquiries into the report are ongoing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.