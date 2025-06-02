Investigation launched after police seize ‘vehicle of interest’ in Jarrow
The investigation comes as Northumbria Police were made aware of a ‘vehicle of interest’ travelling in the Jarrow area at around 9.30pm on Friday, May 30.
Police were deployed to the area and the car was founded abandoned a short time later near to the King George Playing Fields.
Officers recovered the vehicle from the scene and inquiries remain ongoing.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9:30pm on Friday, May 30, we were made aware of a vehicle of interest travelling in the Jarrow area.
“Officers were deployed to the scene however the car was found abandoned a short time later near the King George playing field.
“The vehicle was subsequently recovered from the scene.
"Enquiries into the report are ongoing."
