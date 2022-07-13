Knuckle duster bought in Cyprus as holiday souvenir landed man in court on offensive weapon charge

Anthony Bell, 32, bought the knuckle duster legally in Cyprus and brought it home to Finchale Terrace, Jarrow, at vacation’s end.

But the keepsake landed him in trouble with police when they searched his car in Calf Close Lane, Hedworth, Jarrow, two days before Christmas.

The item – illegal under English law – was found behind the driver’s seat, leading to his arrest, borough magistrates heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Wheelie bin cleaner Bell’s defence solicitor insisted his client did not know it was prohibited and had not used it to commit violence.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “At 11.20pm Mr Bell was stopped on Calf Close Lane while driving a motor vehicle.

“The officers searched the vehicle and behind the driver’s seat a knuckle duster was found.

“He was interviewed contemporaneously in which he admitted possession of the knuckle duster.

“He said he had bought it in Cyprus as a souvenir and didn’t realise that it was an offence to own one.”

Bell, whose last conviction was for being drunk and disorderly in 2007, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

David Forrester, defending, said Bell’s offence was exactly as described by the prosecutor

He added: “There’s an item in the back of his car that he says he got on holiday in Cyprus, where you can buy them but not here.

“He is a young man who has just started work. He’s a man who is, effectively, of good character, because his last conviction was in 2007 and is spent.

“I don’t think he has any criminogenic needs at all. He’s not been using or to fight.

“He’s a gentleman who has not been in trouble for 15 years. It’s an item he didn’t realise was in the back of the car.”

Magistrates sentenced Bell to a 12-month community order, with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.