Man arrested for allegedly throwing a glass bottle at a woman’s face in South Shields

A man is in police custody following an incident at a South Shields nightclub.

Northumbria Police have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm following an incident in South Shields.

Officers received a report of an assault at around 1.30am on July 6 (Saturday) at a venue on Ocean Road.

It was reported to police that an offender approached a woman on the dance floor of a nightclub before being pushed away.

It is then understood that he then threw a glass bottle at her face being leaving the scene.

The victim suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have confirmed that the man remains in police custody at this time.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 1.30am on Saturday, July 6, we received a report of an assault at a premises on Ocean Road in South Shields.

"It was reported that an offender approached a woman on the dance floor before being pushed away.

"He then threw a glass bottle at her face before leaving the scene.

"The victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"A male, aged 36, was later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.