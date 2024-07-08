Man arrested for allegedly throwing a glass bottle at a woman’s face in South Shields
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northumbria Police have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm following an incident in South Shields.
Officers received a report of an assault at around 1.30am on July 6 (Saturday) at a venue on Ocean Road.
It was reported to police that an offender approached a woman on the dance floor of a nightclub before being pushed away.
It is then understood that he then threw a glass bottle at her face being leaving the scene.
The victim suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have confirmed that the man remains in police custody at this time.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 1.30am on Saturday, July 6, we received a report of an assault at a premises on Ocean Road in South Shields.
"It was reported that an offender approached a woman on the dance floor before being pushed away.
"He then threw a glass bottle at her face before leaving the scene.
Stay up to date with the Shields Gazette’s latest headlines and get a newsletter delivered to your inbox
"The victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
"A male, aged 36, was later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
"He remains in police custody."