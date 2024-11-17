Man banned from the roads after he was caught drug-driving in South Tyneside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A South Tyneside warehouse worker kept awake at night by anxiety took cannabis to help him sleep – but then drove, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Maxwell, 24, dabbled with the illegal drug on the advice of friends but was unaware it would stay in his system longer than alcohol.

Maxwell, of East Avenue, near the Nook, got behind the wheel of his Vauxhall Astra on Sunday, June 2, but was soon pulled over by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stop, in nearby Centenary Avenue, was random and not due to poor motoring, but it proved his undoing.

He gave a positive roadside saliva test for the class B drug and was arrested, and an evidential blood test was also over the legal limit.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | NW

Prosecutor Paige Sparks told borough magistrates: “Officers saw a Vauxhall Astra being driven, and they requested it to stop.

“They recall smelling cannabis and so requested a sample of saliva. The driver was taken into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bloods were taken, and they were sent for analysis. It’s a ban of between 12 and 16 months.”

Maxwell, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of drug driving.

He gave a reading in blood for cannabis breakdown product THC of not less than 2.8mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Steven Linsdell-Bell, defending, said Maxwell’s roads’ ban meant his hopes of switching to a better paid security job had been dashed by his crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Linsdell-Bell added: “Police had no particular cause for stopping this gentleman, it was just a random traffic stop. He hadn’t caused an accident.

“He was identified as somebody who smelled of cannabis, which raised suspicions.

“He’s a man of positive and exemplary character. He’s an anxiety sufferer and struggles to have this addressed under the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It leaves him in a position where he self-medicates. It was recommended by his peers. He uses it infrequently to sleep.

“He’s had a bad night the night before. He didn’t realise that it would test positive for longer than alcohol. He is ashamed, remorseful and embarrassed.”

Magistrates banned Maxwell from driving for 12 months and fined him £300, with a £120 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.