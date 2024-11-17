Man banned from the roads after he was caught drug-driving in South Tyneside
Jake Maxwell, 24, dabbled with the illegal drug on the advice of friends but was unaware it would stay in his system longer than alcohol.
Maxwell, of East Avenue, near the Nook, got behind the wheel of his Vauxhall Astra on Sunday, June 2, but was soon pulled over by police.
The stop, in nearby Centenary Avenue, was random and not due to poor motoring, but it proved his undoing.
He gave a positive roadside saliva test for the class B drug and was arrested, and an evidential blood test was also over the legal limit.
Prosecutor Paige Sparks told borough magistrates: “Officers saw a Vauxhall Astra being driven, and they requested it to stop.
“They recall smelling cannabis and so requested a sample of saliva. The driver was taken into custody.
“Bloods were taken, and they were sent for analysis. It’s a ban of between 12 and 16 months.”
Maxwell, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of drug driving.
He gave a reading in blood for cannabis breakdown product THC of not less than 2.8mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg.
Steven Linsdell-Bell, defending, said Maxwell’s roads’ ban meant his hopes of switching to a better paid security job had been dashed by his crime.
Mr Linsdell-Bell added: “Police had no particular cause for stopping this gentleman, it was just a random traffic stop. He hadn’t caused an accident.
“He was identified as somebody who smelled of cannabis, which raised suspicions.
“He’s a man of positive and exemplary character. He’s an anxiety sufferer and struggles to have this addressed under the NHS.
“It leaves him in a position where he self-medicates. It was recommended by his peers. He uses it infrequently to sleep.
“He’s had a bad night the night before. He didn’t realise that it would test positive for longer than alcohol. He is ashamed, remorseful and embarrassed.”
Magistrates banned Maxwell from driving for 12 months and fined him £300, with a £120 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.