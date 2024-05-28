Man charged after a taxi driver was threatened with a ‘bladed article’ in Jarrow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northumbria Police have charged a man after a taxi driver was reportedly threatened with a “bladed article” in Jarrow just after 1am on Saturday, May 25.
It was reported that the taxi driver was threatened after a male passenger refused to a pay a fare before fleeing the scene.
Officers launched an investigation and have since charged David Newsome, 52, of no fixed abode, in connection with the incident.
Newsome was due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle, on Monday, May 27, having been charged with threatening a person with a bladed article and making off without payment.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 1am on Saturday (May 25), we received a report of a disturbance on Cedar Drive, in Jarrow.
“It was reported that the victim, a male taxi driver, was in his vehicle when a male passenger refused to pay a fare.
“Following a disagreement, it was reported that the passenger then threatened the driver with a bladed article.
Receive headline round-ups and breaking news alerts when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters
“The offender then made off from the scene.
“The victim was unhurt in the incident.
“Following the report an investigation was launched and officers arrested a man.
“The man, David Newsome, 52, of no fixed abode, has now been charged with threatening a person with a bladed article and making off without payment.
“He was due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday (May 27).”