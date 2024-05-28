Man charged after a taxi driver was threatened with a ‘bladed article’ in Jarrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A taxi driver was reportedly threatened by a man who refused to pay in Jarrow.

Northumbria Police have charged a man after a taxi driver was reportedly threatened with a “bladed article” in Jarrow just after 1am on Saturday, May 25.

It was reported that the taxi driver was threatened after a male passenger refused to a pay a fare before fleeing the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers launched an investigation and have since charged David Newsome, 52, of no fixed abode, in connection with the incident.

Newsome was due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle, on Monday, May 27, having been charged with threatening a person with a bladed article and making off without payment.

Police have charged a man after a taxi driver was reportedly threatened with a "bladed article" in Jarrow. Photo: Northumbria Police.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 1am on Saturday (May 25), we received a report of a disturbance on Cedar Drive, in Jarrow.

“It was reported that the victim, a male taxi driver, was in his vehicle when a male passenger refused to pay a fare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following a disagreement, it was reported that the passenger then threatened the driver with a bladed article.

“The offender then made off from the scene.

“The victim was unhurt in the incident.

“Following the report an investigation was launched and officers arrested a man.

“The man, David Newsome, 52, of no fixed abode, has now been charged with threatening a person with a bladed article and making off without payment.