Man charged following the deaths of a father and son in a South Shields crash

A man is due to appear in court following the deaths of a South Shields father and son.

Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have since been investigating the incident and on Thursday, September 4, they have confirmed that a 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with their deaths.

Peter (left) and Ben Webb, both from South Shields, died as a result of the collision on Saturday, August 30. | Other 3rd Party

Michael Webb, of Park Avenue, in South Shields, will appear before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Friday, September 5), charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Peter and Ben’s family and loved ones following their tragic loss.

“We will continue to support them and offer any help we can at every stage of the investigation and upcoming court proceedings.

“We understand the shock and upset that this incident has caused across South Tyneside, and we’re committed to providing answers as to exactly what happened on Saturday evening.

“With proceedings now active, we would urge everyone to refrain from speculation – both online and in the community – and respect the family and ongoing legal process.”

Police are still appealing for information or footage relating to the incident,

Anyone with information can get in contact by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

If you are unable to contact police in these ways, then you can call 101.

Anyone who is giving information to the police should quote the reference number: NP-20250830-1121.