A family have issued a heartfelt tribute to a South Shields father and son who died in a car crash.

Shortly after 8.55pm, police received a report that a white Skoda Octavia car was travelling on John Reid Road when, for reasons yet to be established, it has come off the road.

Emergency services attended the scene and found the father and son, who are from South Shields, to have suffered serious injuries.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, in his 30s, also sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he currently remains.

Peter Webb, 40, from South Shields, died following a crash on John Reid Road. His family said that he would do anything for them. | Other 3rd Party

Northumbria Police have confirmed that he was since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Peter and Ben’s family have spoken about how difficult the last few days have been for them all as they paid tribute to the pair - with specialist officers continuing to support the family.

They said: “Our world has been completely torn apart. We have no words to describe how devastating this has been.

“We will however continue to stick together as one while we navigate a situation we never believed we would be in.

“Peter was a kind wonderful human who would do anything for his family.

“Ben was the most incredible ray of sunshine with an unbelievable sense of humour.

Ben Webb, 12, was described as a “ray of sunshine with an unbelievable sense of humour”. | Other 3rd Party

“They are together forever. Please look after our boy, until we meet again.”

Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police, is leading the investigation and has appealed for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to officers as soon as possible.

He commented: “The sympathies of everyone here at Northumbria Police continue to be with Peter and Ben’s family.

“We cannot begin to understand their loss but are committed to do everything we can to provide any answers to their loved ones at this awful time.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who has been in touch so far with information. Your support to our investigation is always appreciated.

Police at the scene of the tragic crash in John Reid Road, South Shields. | North News & Pictures Ltd

“If you were in the area at the time and have any CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, please reach out to us as soon as you’re able to.”

Anyone with information or footage can get in contact by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

If you are unable to contact police in these ways, then you can call 101.

Anyone who is giving information to the police should quote the reference number: NP-20250830-1121.