Man due in court charged with robbery of Jarrow Betfred bookmakers
A man is due before court charged with the robbery of a Jarrow bookmakers and possession of an offensive weapon.
Northumbria Police have confirmed they have charged a 35-year-old in relation to the incident, which happened at the Betfred in Ellison Street, Jarrow, at 8pm on Tuesday, July 9.
Read More
The report stated a man had entered the branch, carrying what has been described as a “homemade weapon.”
He threatened the shopkeeper and demanded she empty the contents of the till, before making off with a quantity of cash.
A police spokesperson said: “The shopkeeper was left shaken but uninjured during the incident.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“An investigation was subsequently launched and police have now charged Anthony Patterson, 35, of no fixed abode, with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside this morning.”
Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the incident as they piece together the events of the night.
A Betfred spokesman said: “The safety of our staff and customers is paramount and we are working with the police.”
Witnesses described seeing five police cars appear at the scene as inquiries get under way into the incident.
Anyone who can help Northumbria Police is asked to call 101 quoting reference 945 090719.