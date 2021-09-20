Man due to appear in court after knife and axe seized from South Shields address

Police incident at Vine Street, South Shields yesterday (Sunday September 19)

The incident, which saw armed police attend the Vine Street area, resulted in a 50 year old man being arrested and charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon (September 19) and saw several police cars and vans attend the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 2.25pm yesterday (Sunday) officers received a report of a male who may be in possession of a bladed article and an axe in the Vine Street area of South Shields.

“Officers attended the scene and searched a nearby address where they located a man matching the description given by the caller. They also seized a knife and an axe inside the address.

“A 50-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with possessing an offensive weapon. He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Monday, September 20.

