Man due to appear in court after knife and axe seized from South Shields address
A man was due to appear in court after a knife and axe were seized from South Shields address.
The incident, which saw armed police attend the Vine Street area, resulted in a 50 year old man being arrested and charged with possessing an offensive weapon.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon (September 19) and saw several police cars and vans attend the scene.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 2.25pm yesterday (Sunday) officers received a report of a male who may be in possession of a bladed article and an axe in the Vine Street area of South Shields.
“Officers attended the scene and searched a nearby address where they located a man matching the description given by the caller. They also seized a knife and an axe inside the address.
“A 50-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with possessing an offensive weapon. He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Monday, September 20.