The Manchester Arena bomb plotter will appear in court today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester Arena plotter Hashem Abedi is due to appear in court charged with three counts of attempted murder after four prison officers were injured in prison.

The 28-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, August 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hashem Abedi. | GMP/PA Wire

Abedi faces one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of unauthorised possession of a knife or offensive weapon, after the incident at HMP Frankland, in County Durham, on the April 12.

Three prison officers were taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident.

It is alleged they were attacked with hot oil and makeshift weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abedi’s brother, Salman Abedi, detonated a device at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017, killing 22 people who had been at an Ariana Grande concert.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, who were both from South Shields, died in the incident - leading to their families to set up the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust in their memories.