Missing pensioner George Dodds found thanks to member of the public after appeal

Police have thanked the public for their help after a pensioner who had been missing for two days has been found.

An appeal was launched after George Dodds, 72, from Cleadon was reported missing at 6.50pm on Thursday after leaving his home in Woodlands View at around 1pm.

He was found by a member of the public on Saturday afternoon and has been reunited with his family.

Superintendent Paul Milner of Northumbria Police said; “George was found by a member of the public who alerted the police on Saturday afternoon and we have now reunited George with his family and he has been taken to hospital to be looked after.

"Since he went missing we have been increasingly concerned for George’s welfare and are pleased that he has been found.

"Northumbria Police and George’s family are grateful for the help and support they have received from members of the public.

Police launched a public appeal to find Mr Dodds

“We saw the local community really come together to help look for George and share our appeal and we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped.”

Officers handed out leaflets and carried out searches of the South Tyneside area for him.