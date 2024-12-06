Motorists warned about festive drink and drug driving in Christmas clampdown

North East motorists are being warned about the “serious” and potentially fatal consequences of choosing to drive after drinking or taking drugs over the festive season.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Christmas just around the corner and the party season about to get into full swing, Northumbria Police will be taking part in a national December campaign which will see an increase in patrol activity on the region’s roads as well as carrying out more vehicle stops and on the spot checks.

Motorists have been warned about drink and drug driving this festive season.

Police Constable Andrew Clarke, of Northumbria Police’s dedicated Road Safety team, said: “We back this campaign every December as unfortunately figures show the festive period sees a spike in drink and drug driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we want everyone to make it home for Christmas and would ask everyone to think of the incredibly serious consequences of such behaviour.

“A split decision to drive while under the influence could ruin your own life – as well as the lives of countless others.”

PC Clarke has warned would-be revellers and partygoers to make advanced plans about getting home.

He added: “Our advice is for everyone to enjoy their festive celebrations responsibly, and make plans in advance to get home safely if you’re having a drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cost of a taxi is far less than the price you would pay for causing another person serious injury, harm, or even death.

“Anyone who is willing to take that gamble should know that we will have increased patrol activity and officers on the roads, and we will catch up with you.

“You will be tested for both alcohol and drugs, arrested, and put before the courts if over the limit.”

Anyone who wants to report a drink or drug driver to Northumbria Police can send a direct message on social media, or use live chat and report forms on their website.

You can also call 101 or 999 in an emergency.