A mum suffered horror injuries in a dancefloor attack by a stranger who had whispered "you don't reject me".

Dean Sinclair approached his victim from behind in a nightclub in South Shields in July and she told him to leave her alone.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the brute then told her he would not be rejected, pushed her to the floor and picked up an empty bottle, which he threw and it hit her in the face.

The 25-year-old victim said she was left in "10 out of 10" pain, suffered a gaping cut to her lip and one of her teeth was knocked out.

She need eight stitches to her lip, surgery to remove parts of the broken tooth that were left inside her gum and faces a £3,000 dental bill to replace it.

The victim, who will be scarred for life, said in an impact statement, which was read in court, she was "physically and mentally drained", left with flashbacks and in fear.

Dean Sinclair attacked his victim after she told him to “leave her alone”. | Northumbria Police

Sinclair, 36, of Washington, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Judge Robert Adams told him: "The incident occurred around 1.30am, you approached her from behind on the dancefloor and caused her to turn around.

"She indicated to you she wanted you to leave her alone. You became more forceful in your efforts and she pushed you away, pushing back against you.

"This caused you to approach her and she says you whispered 'you don't reject me'.

"You forcefully pushed her into the crowd of people, where she fell to the ground. At this point she didn't suffer any injury.

"You then moved towards her and she used her right leg to kick you, to deter you.

"At this point you kneeled down and returned to your feet holding an empty bottle you had picked up from somewhere and threw the bottle in her direction, at her.

"It struck her to the right side of her face, causing her lip to split and one of her teeth to be knocked out.

"Sinclair, who has a record for violence, was sentenced to 20 months, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation, programme and alcohol abstinence requirements and a £4,000 compensation order.

Judge Adams said while throwing the bottle was a "highly reckless act", he level of injury caused had not been intended.

The court heard Sinclair had been to a funeral that day and consumed a lot of alcohol and decided to go clubbing on his own.

Kate Barnes, defending, said: "He wishes through me to express his sincere remorse to his victim. He knows he has done wrong and has come today prepared to be punished, as he knows he must.

"Under the influence of alcohol, he failed to think about the consequences of his actions.”