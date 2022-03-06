Police work continued at the scene in Marshall Wallis Road on Sunday.

Marshall Wallis Road: Pictures from the second day of police investigation in South Shields

Northumbria Police officers have spent a second day carrying out inquiries in South Shields following the death of a 25-year-old man.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 4:08 pm

The force confirmed that a man died in hospital from injuries suffered in an altercation at a property in the town’s Marshall Wallis Road, in the early hours of Saturday, March 5.

And on Sunday, March 6, police remained at the scene of a cordon in the street with forensic teams and plain-clothed officers carrying out inquiries in the area.

At time of writing, six men have been arrested and remain in the custody of Northumbria Police.

Here are some pictures from the scene, taken on Sunday.

1. Investigation

Forensics officers carry out inquiries in Marshall Wallis Road on Sunday.

Photo: Neil Fatkin

2. Work continues

A police vehicle remains on duty in a back lane behind the street.

Photo: Neil Fatkin

3. Tribute

A floral tribute in Marshall Wallis Road following the death of a 25-year-old man.

Photo: Neil Fatkin

4. Forensics

Forensic officers get kitted out at the scene in Marshall Wallis Road on Sunday.

Photo: Neil Fatkin

