Marshall Wallis Road: Pictures from the second day of police investigation in South Shields

The force confirmed that a man died in hospital from injuries suffered in an altercation at a property in the town’s Marshall Wallis Road, in the early hours of Saturday, March 5.
And on Sunday, March 6, police remained at the scene of a cordon in the street with forensic teams and plain-clothed officers carrying out inquiries in the area.
At time of writing, six men have been arrested and remain in the custody of Northumbria Police.
Here are some pictures from the scene, taken on Sunday.
