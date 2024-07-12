Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a report of suspected arson in South Tyneside are appealing for information.

Officers leading an investigation in relation to suspected arson in South Shields are asking members of the public to come forward with information.

Just after 4am on Thursday, July 11, emergency services were alerted to a fire inside a property on Chatsworth Court, in South Shields.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and a number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

As a result of the incident, six people were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that South Tyneside Council is supporting the residents who continue to be affected by the fire.

A joint investigation between Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) is underway, with the cause of the blaze being treated as suspected arson.

Officers remain in the area of the incident to carry out inquiries and to offer reassurance to residents.

A for TWFRS commented: “We can confirm that five fire appliances attended a house fire in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 11th July) in South Shields, South Tyneside.

“The emergency call was received by our Control Team at 4.00 am and the appliances were dispatched from Hebburn, Marley Park, South Shields and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations.

“The casualties involved in the incident had self-rescued from the property upon arrival of our crews.

“Once the fire had been extinguished our firefighters left the incident location and the Police and Ambulance Service remained at the scene.”

As part of their investigation, police are keen to speak to anyone who has information related to the incident.

If you have any details regarding the fire, then you are asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form, quoting reference: NP-20240711-0129

Those who are unable to contact Northumbria Police in this way can call 101.