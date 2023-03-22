Police charge one man with multiple offences following South Shields ‘stabbings’ which resulted in huge cordon

Sean McIellan, of Eldon Street in South Shields, has been charged with attempted criminal damage, two counts of possessing an article with intent to destroy or damage property, and racially aggravated harassment following the incident, which happened in the early hours of Monday, March 20.

A large police cordon was put in place just behind Ocean Road, on Anderson Street, after police were called to the scene at 12.40am.

The police cordon just off Ocean Road in South Shields.

When emergency services arrived at the location, two men were found with injuries ‘consistent with being caused by a bladed article’ and were taken to the RVI in Newcastle for further treatment – their injuries were described by officers are “non-life threatening”.

The other injured man remains in hospital in a stable condition and Northumbria Police are not currently treating the situation as a major incident.

On Tuesday (March 21), officers arrested a second man, who has since been identified as McIellan – he was due to appear before magistrates’ in South Tyneside on Wednesday, March 22.

Damage to a car could be seen at the scene.

Speaking on Monday, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 12.40am today, we received a report of a disturbance in Ocean Road, South Shields.

“Officers attended the scene and found two males who had suffered injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

“Both males were treated at the scene before being taken to the RVI in Newcastle with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police could be seen working at the scene throughout Monday, March 20.

“A cordon remains in place to allow officers to carry out a full investigation into what exactly took place.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police either using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 and quoting NP-20230320-0030.”

Officers could be seen working at the scene throughout Monday and the Force has said that it is still carrying out inquiries into the incident.