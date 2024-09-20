Police launch investigation after a car crashes into a house in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation is underway after a car collided with a property in South Tyneside.

Officers received a report just after 9pm on Thursday, September 19, that a vehicle had gone through a fence before colliding with a property on Lake Avenue.

It is understood that the incident had caused damage to the property’s windows as a result of the collision.

Police have stated that no-one is believed to have been injured in the incident but the male driver of the vehicle did leave the scene on foot.

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in South Shields. | Northumbria Police

An investigation is underway and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward and speak to them.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9pm yesterday (Thursday) we received a report that a vehicle had collided with a property on Lake Avenue in South Shields.

“It was reported that the vehicle had gone through a fence before colliding with a house, damaging windows to the property in the process.

“The male driver of the vehicle is then reported to have left the scene on foot.

“Emergency services attended and no-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media, use the live chat on our website or complete a crime update form.

“For those who cannot contact us those ways, call 101.

“Please quote reference number NP-20240919-1162.”