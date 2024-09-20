Police launch investigation after a car crashes into a house in South Shields
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northumbria Police have launched an investigation after a car crashed into a house in South Shields.
Officers received a report just after 9pm on Thursday, September 19, that a vehicle had gone through a fence before colliding with a property on Lake Avenue.
It is understood that the incident had caused damage to the property’s windows as a result of the collision.
Police have stated that no-one is believed to have been injured in the incident but the male driver of the vehicle did leave the scene on foot.
An investigation is underway and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward and speak to them.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9pm yesterday (Thursday) we received a report that a vehicle had collided with a property on Lake Avenue in South Shields.
“It was reported that the vehicle had gone through a fence before colliding with a house, damaging windows to the property in the process.
“The male driver of the vehicle is then reported to have left the scene on foot.
“Emergency services attended and no-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media, use the live chat on our website or complete a crime update form.
“For those who cannot contact us those ways, call 101.
“Please quote reference number NP-20240919-1162.”