Police launch investigation following a massive vandalism spree in Jarrow

Police investigating a spate of vandalism after more than 15 vehicles and a bus shelter are smashed up in Jarrow.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation after they received several reports of criminal damage on Saturday evening (November 2).

It was reported to officers that an offender had smashed windows on more than 15 vehicles on Caroline Street, in Jarrow, as well as a bus shelter.

Northumbria Police is investigating a spree of vandalism in Jarrow. | Northumbria Police

Police have stated that the male then left the scene.

Officers are carrying out inquiries into the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward and speak to them as soon as possible.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “A 7.30pm on Saturday, we received several reports of criminal damage on Caroline Street, in Jarrow.

“It was reported that a male offender had smashed windows to more than 15 vehicles and a bus shelter before leaving the scene.

“Enquiries into the reports are ongoing and anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on our website or go to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

“For those unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101.

“Please quote log reference NP-20241102-0983.”