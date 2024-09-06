Police release CCTV image of a man following a report of sexual assault in South Tyneside
Police investigating a report of sexual assault in South Tyneside have released an image of a man that they would like to trace as part of their investigation.
It was reported to officers that between 8.45pm and 9pm on Thursday, August 29, a man had approached two girls in the Masefield Drive area of Biddick Hall.
It is alleged that the offender proceeded to lift up one of the girl’s dresses, took a photograph and fled the scene on foot.
The victim, aged 12, was left shaken by the incident which was later reported to police.
Officers have been carrying out a number of inquiries, including an extensive trawl of CCTV footage in the area.
Today (Friday, September 6), police have released a photo of a man that they would like to speak with in connection with the report.
Police say that he was believed to have been in the area at the time of the incident and he could have information which can assist their investigation.
The man, anyone who knows him, or anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police by using live chat or report forms on the Force’s website, or by sending a direct message on social media.
Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote crime reference: 102581E/24.