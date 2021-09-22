Son ended up on bonnet of dad's car after he warned him: "I'm going to ram you"

Nicholas Smith had refused to answer his door when his estranged father Martin Smith turned up last June, as he feared he wanted an argument over the sale of their business.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the son was concerned his dad may then go and cause trouble with other family members and so followed him in his car.

This led to a confrontation at Bamford Walk, South Shields, between the two men.

The men were sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Penny Hall told the court: "There was an exchange of words for a matter of seconds before the defendant drove his vehicle so it was about six feet away from Mr Smith's car.

"Mr Smith went to get back into his car and while passing the boot area of the car the defendant shouted 'I'm going to ram you here like, you little *****'.

"The defendant revved his engine to move his car forward.

"Mr Smith went to jump out of the way and ended up on the defendant's bonnet as the defendant's car collided with his.

"The car continued accelerating forwards, which forced him into the defendant's windscreen. That windscreen appeared to have shattered."

The court heard Mr Smith managed to get off the bonnet, went to the driver's door and punched his dad in self defence.

Miss Hall said Smith then put his car into reverse, with his son being dragged backwards by the open door.

The court heard Mr Smith was "remarkably" uninjured but said he believed his dad's intention was to "crush him with his vehicle".

He said in a statement at the time: "I am at the point I feel no emotion to him anymore."

The court heard the car being driven by Mr Smith was caused £2,000 damage in the crash.

Smith then left the area and rammed into his daughter's car, which was caused £200 damage.

At the time of the offences he was released under investigation after a police chase last April that involved him speeding along Commercial Road in the town,driving on the wrong side of the road and eventually having to be "boxed in" by police in the Little Haven hotel car park.

A set of nunchucks were found inside his vehicle and he refused to give a specimen when taken to the police station, where he threatened an officer.

Smith, 47, of Orchid Gardens, South Shields, admitted two charges of dangerous driving, causing criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon, failing to provide a specimen and resisting a police officer.

The court heard Smith was in the "grips of alcoholism" at the time of the offences but has since sought professional help and has references to prove his co-operation.