South Shields man accused of attacking his partner to appear at Newcastle Crown Court
Ian Ashby, 37, of Dean Road, South Shields, is alleged to have first assaulted the woman at her sister’s house on Wednesday, July 31.
Ashby is also accused of intentionally strangling her on Thursday, August 1, prosecutor Carolyn Craggs told borough magistrates.
And on Saturday, October 26, it is claimed he punched her in the face and bit her three times.
Ashby pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing actual bodily harm and one each of battery and intentional strangulation.
Michelle Stonley, defending, said Ashby denied all the claims against him.
Magistrates remanded him into custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, November 26.