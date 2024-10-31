South Shields man accused of attacking his partner to appear at Newcastle Crown Court

By Gareth Crickmer

Freelance Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
A South Tyneside man accused of headbutting and biting his partner in separate attacks is to stand trial after denying charges against him.

Ian Ashby, 37, of Dean Road, South Shields, is alleged to have first assaulted the woman at her sister’s house on Wednesday, July 31.

Ashby is also accused of intentionally strangling her on Thursday, August 1, prosecutor Carolyn Craggs told borough magistrates.

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court.placeholder image
South Tyneside Magistrate's Court. | NW

And on Saturday, October 26, it is claimed he punched her in the face and bit her three times.

Ashby pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing actual bodily harm and one each of battery and intentional strangulation.

Michelle Stonley, defending, said Ashby denied all the claims against him.

Magistrates remanded him into custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, November 26.

