South Shields man ended up in court after passing through Metro station metal detector with knife in pocket

Michael Lee, 44, made the machine at South Shields Metro station go off – and police were on hand to check him out.

Lee, of Wellington Drive, pulled out a Stanley knife – and was arrested.

But he has avoided jail for an offence committed on Thursday, February 10, after borough magistrates heard he did not know it was on him and he had no criminal intent.

South Shields Metro Station.

They were told he had been using the knife for craft work at home when he received a call to drop off a borrowed vehicle and was heading home by train.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “The knife matter came about when he went through a metal detector at the station.

“He was found in possession of a craft knife. He was interviewed and said it was a craft knife.

“He said that he had just done some craft work at an address down the road. He accepted that that didn’t mean he could have the knife in a public place.”

Lee pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and failing to surrender to custody.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said: “The offence is at the very lowest level and was just short of what was a reasonable excuse.

“If he had been going to work, he would have had a reasonable excuse.

“On this day, he had been working at home and he then got a call to say could he return a vehicle.

“He was wearing trousers that have workmen’s pockets, and he didn’t give it a thought that he had a knife, he didn’t think about it.

“He goes through the barrier and there is a ‘beep’. He thinks to himself, ‘It’s that stupid knife’.

“This is one of those cases where you can stand back from the guidelines.”

Magistrates sentenced Lee to a 12-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work.