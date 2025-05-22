South Shields man handed roads ban for his fourth drug or drink driving offence
District Judge Zoe Passfield told Paul McKay, 46, of Milton Street, Chichester, South Shields, it was the only reason she was not putting him behind bars.
But she did ban him from driving for 36 months after hearing it was his fourth offence of drug or drink driving since 2010.
McKay, 46, was pulled over by police on suspicion of not having insurance as he drove a Nissan Juke in Elswick Road, Blackfell, Washington, at 8.15am on Friday, December 20.
Prosecutor Glenda Beck told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court McKay gave a positive roadside drug swipe for prohibited class A cocaine – and was arrested.
Mrs Beck added: “Due to him not showing for insurance for the vehicle, he was caused to stop. A sample of saliva was requested.
“It came back positive for cocaine, and he was cautioned and arrested and taken to Southwick police station.
“While there the drug blood procedure was carried out and a blood sample taken which was sent for analysis.
“When searched he was found in possession of cocaine which was then field tested.”
McKay pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving and one of possession of cocaine.
He gave a reading for cocaine in blood of 17mcg, against a legal limit of 10mcg.
And he provided a reading in blood for cocaine breakdown product BZE of not less than 176mcg, the legal limit being 50mcg.
The court heard McKay has drink drive convictions from 2010, 2017 and August 2024, the last leading to a ban when sentenced in April.
McKay committed his latest offences while on bail after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving, which led to his last motoring conviction.
He also appeared before the same court on Tuesday, May 13, on a charge of possession of a bladed article in public for which he was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
David Forrester, defending, said: “Effectively the history of it is that he’s a gentleman who at times has struggled with addiction.
“He’s a gentleman who is not in the first flush in years and has had difficulties with alcohol and cocaine in the past.
“There was no evidence of impairment. He was in possession of cocaine while on bail.”
Judge Passfield also sentenced McKay to a 12-month community order, with 150 hours of unpaid work.
She told him: “This is your fourth conviction for driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
“At the time of this offence you were on bail, having been arrested shortly before for drink driving.
“I’ve considered if this is serious enough for a prison sentence. I’ve stepped back from that because there was no evidence that your driving was impaired.”
McKay must also pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, and the judge ordered for forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.
