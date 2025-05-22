South Shields man handed roads ban for his fourth drug or drink driving offence

A South Tyneside serial roads offender caught drug driving has been spared jail because he showed no signs of impairment while at the wheel.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Paul McKay, 46, of Milton Street, Chichester, South Shields, it was the only reason she was not putting him behind bars.

But she did ban him from driving for 36 months after hearing it was his fourth offence of drug or drink driving since 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKay, 46, was pulled over by police on suspicion of not having insurance as he drove a Nissan Juke in Elswick Road, Blackfell, Washington, at 8.15am on Friday, December 20.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court McKay gave a positive roadside drug swipe for prohibited class A cocaine – and was arrested.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | National World

Mrs Beck added: “Due to him not showing for insurance for the vehicle, he was caused to stop. A sample of saliva was requested.

“It came back positive for cocaine, and he was cautioned and arrested and taken to Southwick police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While there the drug blood procedure was carried out and a blood sample taken which was sent for analysis.

“When searched he was found in possession of cocaine which was then field tested.”

McKay pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving and one of possession of cocaine.

He gave a reading for cocaine in blood of 17mcg, against a legal limit of 10mcg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he provided a reading in blood for cocaine breakdown product BZE of not less than 176mcg, the legal limit being 50mcg.

The court heard McKay has drink drive convictions from 2010, 2017 and August 2024, the last leading to a ban when sentenced in April.

McKay committed his latest offences while on bail after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving, which led to his last motoring conviction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also appeared before the same court on Tuesday, May 13, on a charge of possession of a bladed article in public for which he was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

David Forrester, defending, said: “Effectively the history of it is that he’s a gentleman who at times has struggled with addiction.

“He’s a gentleman who is not in the first flush in years and has had difficulties with alcohol and cocaine in the past.

“There was no evidence of impairment. He was in possession of cocaine while on bail.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Passfield also sentenced McKay to a 12-month community order, with 150 hours of unpaid work.

She told him: “This is your fourth conviction for driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

“At the time of this offence you were on bail, having been arrested shortly before for drink driving.

“I’ve considered if this is serious enough for a prison sentence. I’ve stepped back from that because there was no evidence that your driving was impaired.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKay must also pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, and the judge ordered for forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.