A troublesome man has been banned from seeing his sister after tossing bricks at her home while her child was inside.

Alcoholic Philip Peacock, 43, must stay away from her and her Simonside abode for the next 18 months - or risk being hauled back into court.

Peacock, of Wharfedale Drive, near the West Park, South Shields, was also jailed for eight weeks, a sentence suspended by a judge.

The offender failed in his apparent bid to smash a £500 window on Friday, February 7, with the bricks bouncing off.

But his antics led his sibling’s husband rushing outside to confront him at around 2am, prosecutor Paul Anderson said.

Mr Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant is alcohol dependent. He’s been going to her address late at night, or in the early hours.

“Police are contacted and told that he’s coming around all the time. He goes back around there on February 7.

“He’s outside the address and is swearing and throwing bricks, which is attempted criminal damage.

“Her husband comes out and remonstrates with him, there is somewhat of a scuffle.

“When interviewed, he accepted throwing bricks at the window and trying to break them.

“An aggravating factor is that there was an eight-year-old there. It’s a highly unsatisfactory situation for the family.

“His sister has been quite significantly distressed by it all.”

Peacock pleaded guilty to charges of attempted criminal damage and harassing his sister, between Thursday, October 10, and Thursday, October 17.

Robin Ford, defending, said: “He’s someone who has mental health issues and alcohol dependency.

“The window is £500 but there was no damage caused, it was an attempt. The situation with his sister can be done by a restraining order.

“I think the Probation Service can’t assist him, due to his alcohol issue.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Peacock for eight weeks for harassment, suspended for 12 months.

She jailed him for one day for attempted criminal damage, which he had already served while awaiting his day in court.

Peacock was also made subject to an 18-month restraining order, with conditions not to contact his sister or attend her home.