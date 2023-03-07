South Shields pensioner jailed for historic sex attack on a schoolgirl

Terence Robson was convicted of historic indecent assault charges by a jury after a trial.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 69-year-old continues to deny the offences and claims the victim made a "malicious" complaint against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an impact statement the victim, who is now an adult, said she has been left traumatised by what Robson did to her and added: "I was just an innocent child, I didn't understand.

Newcastle Crown Court.

"He took my childhood.

"I have spent my life worrying about bumping into him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robson, of Victoria Road, South Shields, South Tyneside, was convicted by a jury of eight offences of indecent assault.

Judge Stephen Earl told Robson: "You decided to paint her as a girl that was both troubled and manipulative. That, the jury saw through and convicted you."

The judge said Robson is now disabled and has medical problems that will make a custodial sentence significantly harder than for someone medically fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robson was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Jamie Adams, defending, said Robson, who had good employment and was in charge of others, was a heavy drinker at the time of the offences.

Mr Adams added: "He is a very different man to the man he was then.

"He doesn't drink at all like he used to."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad