News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

South Shields pensioner jailed for historic sex attack on a schoolgirl

A sex attacker who targeted a schoolgirl has been jailed for seven years.

By Karon Kelly
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 5:59pm

Terence Robson was convicted of historic indecent assault charges by a jury after a trial.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 69-year-old continues to deny the offences and claims the victim made a "malicious" complaint against him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an impact statement the victim, who is now an adult, said she has been left traumatised by what Robson did to her and added: "I was just an innocent child, I didn't understand.

Newcastle Crown Court.
Newcastle Crown Court.
Newcastle Crown Court.
Most Popular

"He took my childhood.

"I have spent my life worrying about bumping into him."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
South Shields paedophile who sexually assaulted two children has prison sentence...

Robson, of Victoria Road, South Shields, South Tyneside, was convicted by a jury of eight offences of indecent assault.

Judge Stephen Earl told Robson: "You decided to paint her as a girl that was both troubled and manipulative. That, the jury saw through and convicted you."

The judge said Robson is now disabled and has medical problems that will make a custodial sentence significantly harder than for someone medically fit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robson was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Jamie Adams, defending, said Robson, who had good employment and was in charge of others, was a heavy drinker at the time of the offences.

Mr Adams added: "He is a very different man to the man he was then.

"He doesn't drink at all like he used to."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.