South Shields paedophile who sexually assaulted two children has prison sentence extended

Lee Wilson, from South Shields, was originally sentenced on November 18, 2022, at Newcastle Crown Court to serve 11 years in prison, plus 12 months extended licence for seven counts of sexual offences against children.

The 40-year-old, who sexually assaulted two children under the age of 13, will now serve an additional four years behind bars after his original sentence was challenged under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

He was sentenced in November for three counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, sexual assault of a child under 13 and making indecent photographs of a child.

Lee Wilson has had his prison sentence extended by four years. Photo: stock.adobe.com.

Wilson’s sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP, who felt that it was unduly lenient.

The Court of Appeal hearing ruled that Wilson will now serve 15 years in prison, plus 12 months extended licence for his crimes.

After today’s (Tuesday, March 7) hearing, the Solicitor General praised the decision to extend Wilson’s sentence and stated that it demonstrates a commitment to ensuring those who commit crimes against children will receive the strongest punishment possible.

He commented: “The increased sentence handed down to Lee Wilson today shows that sexual crimes against children will always be met with the strongest possible punishment under the law.

“These were abhorrent crimes, and I welcome the decision of the Court to order Wilson to serve a sentence which better reflects his offending.”

