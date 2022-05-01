South Shields shop thief caught after stealing carpet cleaner from B&M

B&M in South Shields.

Nathan Corner, 24, swiped the device from B&M in South Shields town centre on Friday, April 8 – and fled.

But Corner, of Beach Road, South Shields, was spotted by employees and detained outside, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Prosecutor Claire Armstrong said: “At 7.20pm, a member of staff heard several other members of staff asking for assistance.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

“The staff member went outside the shop and saw the defendant. A carpet cleaner was on its side on the pavement.

“It seems that he’s stolen the cleaner and that staff have detained him. CCTV does show the defendant leaving the store without paying for it.”

Miss Armstrong said the cleaning machine was recovered undamaged and that Corner gave a ‘no comment’ interview to police.

In a business impact statement read to the court, B&M said it was subjected to repeated thefts which left it out of pocket and made it hard to make a profit.

Corner, who pleaded guilty to theft from a shop, has 13 previous convictions but none of a similar nature.

The court heard he is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, May 26, for an admitted charge of robbery.

Defence solicitor Joanne Gatens said Corner had no reason to steal, adding: “This is low value and out of character for him. It’s a guilty plea at the first opportunity.”