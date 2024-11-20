Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anti-social behaviour has dropped in South Shields town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of additional patrol hours have been delivered by Northumbria Police to ensure that there has been a drop in anti-social behaviour (ASB) in South Shields town centre.

Police and partners have spent more than 14,338 extra hours patrolling ASB and serious violence hotspots across the Force area as part of Project Shield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation has been 103 arrests made, weapons seized, ASB powered used, and positive engagement with members of the public.

The additional patrols were funded by the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner’s office to help officers prevent crime and gather important intelligence.

Figures from between July and September this year show an overall ASB reduction in hotspot areas of 19%.

There has been a reduction in anti-social behaviour in South Shields town centre. | National World

In particular, South Shields town centre experienced a notable fall in ASB, which is down by 48% when compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Dungworth, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, has welcomed the coming together of the police and its partners to deliver the positive results of Project Shield.

She said: “We launched Project Shield back in July to come together and boost resource and boost visibility and it’s having a real impact on both ASB and serious violence.

“I really believe increased visibility like this is crucial to people feeling safe and comfortable in their community.

“There has been a lot of good work happening and it’s paying off – I want to see this continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's not just about the patrols, there’s a huge variety of work going on alongside them in the background.

“On one hand our police are busy with warrants and arrests and on the other hand, we have a whole raft of prevention, support and diversion work.

“It really is about coming together to deliver safer streets and stronger communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, has praised the efforts to reduce ASB in South Shields.

He added: “This is a fantastic result and shows that we are really delivering for our communities.

“We’ve been working hard alongside our partners to crack down on ASB because our residents consistently tell us that it is one of their top priorities.

“Our Project Shield officers, working with the business and community responders, are a valuable asset who provide a visible, reassuring presence, helping to target hotspot areas.

“This operation is really paying dividends in helping create stronger, safer communities.”