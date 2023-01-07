South Shields woman attacked neighbours’ home after dispute over fireworks, court told

Zoe Boyle, 33, smashed their front door with a concrete slab and threw a brick through their living room window.

Boyle, of East Avenue, The Nook, South Shields, was upset after a couple in an adjoining street allegedly let off explosives at the wrong angle.

The November 5 illuminations incident not only caused five chip indents to the car, but also scared her dog, her defence solicitor told borough magistrates.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “There had been no issues, but there appears to have been some fireworks set off.

“There was some damage to a car that was parked outside the defendant’s property.

“What the witnesses describe is that the defendant went to their property on November 6 and made demands for money for repairs to the car.

“After the complaint was made, the door was shut at 3pm. She was seen bending down and picking up a slab and banging the door five or six times.

“On November 7, the complainant was at home and her father was sitting on the settee in the living room.

“He heard a loud bang which was a brick being thrown through the window. It landed on the sofa beside him.

“He ran to the front door and saw the defendant walking away, laughing. The police were called.”

In interview, Boyle admitted snapping “in rage and anger” – and warned she would keep to it until there was “payment for the damage to the car”.

And Boyle added that “next time, it won’t be her property, I’ll have her” and “just to make sure she gets the message”.

Boyle pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage.

David Forrester, defending, said her anger may have stemmed from coming off medication for a nerve damage problem.

Of the fireworks, he said she had heard what she believed may have been hailstones landing on her home and the car at around 7pm on November 5.

After her partner inspected the motor and found damage, Boyle approached her neighbours but was sworn at, Mr Forrester insisted.

He added: “Whilst it’s said there haven’t been problems before, there have been ongoing difficulties.

“She does have to accept responsibility. Not only does she damage the door, but she went around again the next day.

“She’s has been on some medication in relation to nerve damage, but had come off it.

“She was told by her doctor that, when coming off it, a side effect is to suffer unusual outbreaks of rage.

“She is mildly spoken, I can only think that it was some sort of side effect from medication.”

