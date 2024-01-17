South Shields woman given 'final chance' following a Christmas stealing spree

A woman who kept her freedom after she stripped off and "strutted around" in a town centre street has been back in court after a Christmas stealing spree.

Lindsey Smith was given a community order in October after she "drank herself silly" then removed her clothes in South Shields, last summer.

Just two months after she appeared in court Smith targeted Asda, Poundland and Herons stores in the town on December 2 and stole £158 worth of shopping.

The court heard at Asda she stole 19 miniature Christmas trees, from Poundland she took six pairs of pyjamas and seven boxes of chocolates then from Herons Foods she helped herself to an 18-pack of Fanta.

Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps.

Smith, 46, of Albion Court, South Shields, who has 103 previous convictions, admitted three charges of theft.

The convictions put her in breach of the community order imposed for outraging public decency when she stripped off in the busy town centre and a second order, imposed four days after that, for seven offences including criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

Judge Nathan Adams fined her a total of £150 for the shoplifting and breaches of the order and warned her this was a "final chance".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said if she ends up back in court again there is likely "only one way it will go".

Fiona Lamb, defending, said all of the stolen items were seized from Smith on the day and she has mental health problems.