South Tyneside ex-forces charity brands vandals as ‘cowards’ following IRA graffiti on the Veterans Response shop

Ian Driver, the founder of Veterans Response, has branded those responsible as “cowards” after the letters “IRA” were sprayed onto the Beach Road shop’s shutters over the weekend.

The charity offers training, support and advice to help to promote the reintegration of former service personnel and their families into everyday life.

Vandals spray painted the letters "IRA" onto the shop's shutter over the weekend.

He said: "The veterans that we support were disgusted by it; whoever has done it clearly hasn’t got a clue that it is about – they are just idiots.

"It is wrong that we should be targeted, we are here to support veterans with things like food parcels or giving them a place to find help so it is ridiculous that this has happened.

"They are just pure cowards to do this, if someone wants to say something or make a statement, then come and see us.”

Ian Driver, the founder of Veterans Response.

Northumbria Police has confirmed that officers are investigating and they are asking anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.

A Force spokesperson commented: “At around 3.10pm on Sunday (March 5) police received a report of graffiti on the shutters of a premises on Beach Road in South Shields town centre.

“The graffiti has since been removed and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 028061V/23.”