Plans to convert a former town centre pub into a “co-living” flats development have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the former Annie McCarthy’s pub at Albemarle Street in South Shields.

Applicant PS Commercial Limited has applied for permission to convert the vacant pub site into a residential use and to create a 17-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

There are plans to convert the Annie McCarthy's pub site in South Shields into house in multiple occupation (HMO) | Google/LDRS

A HMO is a property type which typically involves multiple households living together in one building in individual bedrooms and sharing communal facilities.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials describes the proposed Albemarle Street development as “co-living accommodation” aimed at “young professionals” and states it would be “one of the first of its kind in the area”.

A total of 17 bedrooms are proposed across three floors, each with an ensuite and ‘snack station’, along with a ‘café style’ communal kitchen and communal lounge on the ground floor and another communal kitchen on the first floor.

Other proposed communal features include a cinema / games room, a laundry room, secure bin storage and secure bike storage and a large rooftop terrace, as well as one bedroom benefiting from a “private balcony”.

Those behind the scheme said the building is “no longer a financially viable public house” and that the proposed co-living development will bring several benefits.

This includes future tenants “contributing to the local economy by spending money on goods and services” and the development “enhancing the local environment”, including a full “external upgrade” of the site.

It was also argued that the plan would “re-balance the local housing market in terms of maintaining and increasing longer term residential population” and would provide “much needed high-quality local accommodation for young professionals”.

Although the proposal does not include dedicated car parking spaces, developers said it benefits from its location which “offers excellent access to public transport, services, and amenities within walking distance”.

The design and access statement adds: “The proposal will provide for a safe and secure layout within the site.

“Bringing the application property back into beneficial use will ensure ongoing occupation and maintenance, which can reduce and deter criminal activities in the surrounding area such as vandalism, squatting, anti-social behaviour and other criminal activities that tend to proliferate around vacant properties.

“Thank you for your time and consideration for this application, we look forward to working with the local authority on this application to help bring this building back into use as a high quality co-living accommodation which is nothing like any other HMO in the local area.”

A management plan submitted to council officials also confirms a local letting agency would manage the flats development to “ensure 24/7 management” and that there would be regular maintenance and health and safety inspections.

The management plan adds: “All tenants will undergo full referencing, requiring employment reference, previous landlord reference and credit reference.

“Any anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and dealt with immediately.”

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plan, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until January 27, 2025.

For more information on the plan, visit the council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 250008