Plans to make a special educational needs hub at a South Tyneside primary school “permanent” have been given the go-ahead by leading councillors.

The latest meeting of South Tyneside Council’s ruling cabinet approved proposals to establish a permanent ‘SEND additional resource base’ at West Boldon Primary School.

The school opened a temporary base in September 2023 as part of efforts to increase South Tyneside’s special educational needs capacity ahead of the opening of a new special free school in the borough.

A decision has been made on a permanent ‘SEND additional resource base’ at West Boldon Primary School | Thomas G/Pixabay

According to a report presented to cabinet earlier this year, the provision at West Boldon Primary School “provides a safe, stable and secure learning environment for the pupils who attend”, and school staff have received “additional support and training”.

The proposed special free school in the borough, which will offer social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH) places, was expected to open in September, 2025, however the opening date has been delayed.

As the new special free school is not due to open until September, 2027, and due to growing demand for placements for those with SEMH, it was proposed to make the resource base at West Boldon Primary School permanent.

A statutory notice outlining the proposals highlighted how the process will “establish a permanent 13-place special resource base for pupils with social emotional and mental health and communication and interaction difficulties”.

It added the “unit will be located within the main body of the school and will cater for pupils aged 5 to 11 years old”.

The proposals were unanimously approved by councillors at the cabinet meeting (on Wednesday, January 8), giving permission for the permanent provision to be established immediately.

Councillor Liz McHugh, cabinet member for children and families social care and education and skills, outlined how demand for SEND services is “growing” and the proposals would boost the borough’s support provision.

Speaking at the meeting, she said: “The number of children who have social, emotional and mental health wellbeing needs is increasing at primary as well as secondary level.

“Local authorities have a duty to secure sufficient appropriate education places including provision for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities”.

The council had carried out a four-week formal consultation on the proposals ahead of the report being brought before cabinet.

A total of eight responses were received and the majority were described by the council as “largely positive and supportive of the provision”.

Two of the responses were described as “less positive” and raised concerns about “the impact of additional transport, the qualifications and experience of the staff employed at the base and the suitability of the location”.

A report from council officers stated the primary school’s staff have a “range of skills and experience to support children with SEND”, as well as receiving extra training and support from the council’s inclusion service and receiving “regular monitoring visits”.

It was also confirmed that there would “not be an increase in staffing levels above what is in place currently.”

A report presented to cabinet earlier this year added if the West Boldon Primary School proposal did not progress, then pupils were likely to be placed in “more costly specialist or out-of-borough provision”.

Benefits of the scheme also include “providing local provision for local children in order that pupils with special educational needs and disabilities can be educated in their own communities.”