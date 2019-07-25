Staff at South Shields stop threatened with knife by two raiders just moments before store's closure
Shop staff were forced to hand over cash by knife-wielding robbers as they got ready to close up for the night.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at the Spar shop on Lord Street, South Shields, shortly after 10.30pm on Friday.
Northumbria Police say two offenders entered the store and threatened two shop assistants with a blade before running off with a quantity of cash.
Nobody was injured, but the staff at the shop, which was previously a Nisa store, were left shaken.
Detective Constable Chris Sengelow said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victims who were innocently working in the shop.
“Two individuals entered the shop and acted aggressively, in possession of weapons, and ordered the employees to hand over a quantity of cash from the till.
“One offender is believed to have been wearing a grey top, and the other a dark jacket.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“After stealing a quantity of money, they have made off in the direction of Mowbray Road.
“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable, and we will take robust action against those responsible.
“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in that area on Friday night, or who may have dash cam footage between 10.30pm and 10.40pm, to come forward and contact police.
“The tiniest piece of information could prove key to bringing those responsible to justice.”
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 91734Q/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
People can also email the officer in charge via 1381@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.