Sunderland man jailed after sexually assaulting woman who passed out in alleyway

A man who sexually assaulted a drunk stranger when she passed out in an alleyway after a night out has been put behind bars.

Mark Hogarth told passers-by he was trying to help the woman but they realised what he was up to and stepped in to stop him.

Mark Hogarth | NP

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim, who described herself as "level 10" drunk, was caught on CCTV in Sunderland city centre where she was alone and "unsteady on her feet" before she fell to the ground in the early hours of the morning.

Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter said witnesses saw Hogarth with the woman and he falsely claimed he knew her and was trying to help her.

The court heard a male passer-by told Hogarth the woman was "too drunk" and pushed him away from her then took his photograph and contacted the police.

Miss Slaughter told the court: "The complainant told another passer-by she didn't know the defendant and she was crying and clearly very drunk.

"She then told the female the defendant was supposed to be taking her to put her in a taxi and she couldn't remember how she got there."

The court heard the victim underwent an examination which confirmed she had been sexually assaulted by Hogarth.

She told police she had been out socialising and had spoken to Hogarth in one of the pubs then saw him again in a pizza shop but there had been no flirtatious behaviour.

Miss Slaughter added: "She describes herself level 10 on intoxication scale and believed she was in and out of consciousness.

"Her next memory is coming round in the alleyway and recalls females helping her before the police arrived."

Hogarth, 39, of Burnbank, Sunderland, admitted assault by penetration.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced him to four years and four months behind bars and said he must sign the sex offenders register for life.

Judge Spragg told him: "This was an extremely unpleasant sexual assault on an utterly defenceless woman."

The judge said the woman's ordeal could have been "even worse" if it were not for the people who stepped in to stop Hogarth and said they should be "proud" whereas he should be "ashamed".

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Hogarth had initially tried to help the woman.

Miss Coxon said Hogarth provided character references from people who were shocked at what he did and added: "He is described as a caring and understanding man, a gentle giant, extremely sociable with lots of friends.

"He will have to deal with understanding why he behaved in such a way."