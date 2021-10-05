Three men to face trial next year over killing of South Shields man Steven Thompson

Leon Wildgoose, 22, Ian Hall, 40, and Dylan Ford, 23, are all accused of the manslaughter of Steven Thompson during a disturbance at Anderson Street, South Shields, in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

Police and paramedics had attended the scene but Mr Thompson, 19, from South Shields, died a few hours later.

At Newcastle Crown Court today all three pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

Wildgoose and Hall also pleaded not guilty to affray.

They now all face trial by a jury at the same court on March 14 next year.

Wildgoose, of Simonside Hall, Hall, of Revensby Street and Ford, of Alice Street, all South Shields, were all granted conditional bail.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told the men: "I am adjourning your cases to trial. The trial will be listed on March 14 next year.

"You will be required to attend a further pre-trial hearing at this court and that will be on December 10.

Steven’s family - parents Elaine and Lawrence and brother David – paid tribute to him after his death.

Mum Elaine said: “Kind, funny and loved by everyone – that was Steven.

“We are an extremely close-knit family and this loss has truly devastated us, it’s not possible to put into words how much we love him and will miss him.”