Trial date confirmed for the Sycamore Gap tree felling
Daniel Graham, and Adam Carruthers, both from Cumbria, are alleged to have caused £622,191 worth of damage to the tree and £1,144 to Hadrian's Wall, which it grew beside.
The Unesco World Heritage Site was hit by the tree when it was felled overnight on September 28, 2023.
Graham, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Carruthers, of Church Street, Wigton, have both denied the charges against them.
A trial was due to start in December 2024, however, prosecutor Richard Wright KC told the court that Graham was unwell, leading to Mrs Justice Lambert to adjourn the case.
Now the pair will appear before Newcastle Crown Court for a trial before a jury, starting on Monday, April 28.
The trial is scheduled to last for ten days.
