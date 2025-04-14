Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating an incident in which a 12-year-old boy was allegedly punched.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation following a reported assault on Sea Road, in South Shields, at around 4pm on Sunday, April 13.

It is understood that a 12-year-old boy was punched in the face by another boy, which has caused bruising to the left side of the victim’s face.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information that could help their investigation to come forward and speak to them.

Police have launched an investigation after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly assaults at the South Shields seafront. | Northumbria Police

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of assault which is believed to have taken place on Sea Road in South Shields at about 4pm yesterday (Sunday).

“It was reported that a 12-year-old boy was punched in the face by another boy, causing bruising to the left side of the victim’s face.

“Enquiries into the report are ongoing and anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media or use the live chat and report forms on our Force website.

“For those unable to contact us via those ways, call 101.

“Please quote crime reference number 041409D/25.”

