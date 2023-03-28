News you can trust since 1849
Two friends end up in court for drug offences following a police raid in South Tyneside

A South Tyneside man was caught with illegal drugs when he found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, a court heard.

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 09:34 BST

Jonathon Millett, 26, was at friend Heidi Bell’s home in Brabourne Street, near Tyne Dock, when it was raided by police.

Millett, of Girtin Road, Whiteleas, was searched and found with amphetamine and cannabis bush.

It led to him facing two drug possession charges, to which he pleaded guilty at the borough’s magistrates’ court.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
The house was searched at 3.35pm on Sunday, October 10, 2021, after Bell’s arrest, it was said.

At the same court on the same day but in a separate hearing, carer Bell, a mum, pleaded guilty to a single charge of amphetamine possession.

Mike Lawson, prosecuting Millett, said: “On the day in question, police attended a property to undertake a search.

“They found a quantity of powder which was analysed and was found to be amphetamine.

“The defendant was also in possession of cannabis bush which led to the cannabis charge. He made a ‘no comment’ interview.”

Liz McGowan, prosecuting Bell, said: “White powder, scales and bags were found.

“She was arrested and cautioned and taken into custody. She gave a no comment interview.”

Charlton Carr, defending Millett, said his client had not been in unlawful trouble for several years.

And he insisted he may have received a caution, and not been brought to court, had he admitted the offences in interview.

Mr Carr added: “I wish I’d been there at the police station because I’d have advised him to plead guilty.

“He is very lightly convicted. The circumstances are that somebody else was arrested who lived at the premises.

“That person was in custody, and the police came to search. It was just by chance that this gentleman was there.

“But for the arrest of the other person, he wouldn’t be here.”

Bell, who has five previous convictions, defended herself in court and said only “no” when asked by magistrates if she wanted to comment on her crime.

Millett was sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge, with £85 court costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

Bell was fined £80, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

