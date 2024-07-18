Two men charged following three suspected drug deaths in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men will appear in court in relation to the alleged supply of Class A drugs following three deaths in South Tyneside.

Northumbria Police have charged two men in relation to the alleged supply of Class A drugs.

It follows the launch of an investigation after the deaths of two men and a woman in South Shields on Tuesday, July 16.

Police have carried out a number of searches at various addresses and have seized drugs and weapons as part of their investigation.

So far, a man, aged 46, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Two men have been charged following three suspected drug deaths in South Shields on Tuesday, July 16. | Northumbria Police

A man, aged 45, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Both men were due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, July 18).

Officers have confirmed that another man, aged in his 20s, remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A further six individuals have been arrested and bailed as part of the investigation.

Details of the arrests are as follows:

A man, aged in his 30s, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A woman, aged in her 20s, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A man, aged in his 20s, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A man, aged in his 40s, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A man, aged in his 20s, on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs.

A woman, aged in her 20s, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Following the charges against two men, Detective Inspector Emma Martin, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the loved-ones of those who have tragically died.

“Following their deaths, we immediately launched an investigation. Subsequently, we made a number of arrests including on suspicion of offences linked to the wider possession and supply of drugs in the South Tyneside area.

“In turn, we would like to remind people that this remains and active case and to avoid any speculation on social media or in our communities.

“If anyone has any information which may assist with our enquiries, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form, quoting reference: NP-20240716-0556.

If you cannot contact police in any of those ways, you can call 101.