Two men jailed following an attack ‘without reason’ at Tyne Dock Metro station

Michael Carney and Kieran Wynne left the man seriously injured, with two deep lacerations his face, after they targeted him without reason at Tyne Dock in March last year.

The man said the large scars he now has on his face mean people look at him “differently”, have affected his job prospects and even caused some to feel afraid of him.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the two men had been chatting earlier in the evening to the victim, who then sat at the platform alone to wait for his train home.

Prosecutor Andrew Walker said what happened next, which was captured on CCTV and played in court, was a “sustained and violent” attack.

The incident happened at Tyne Dock Metro station. Photo: Google Maps.

The shocking footage showed Carney approach the victim first and smash a drinks can hard into his face.

Mr Walker said: “The victim’s head sagged down, he was extremely dazed.

“Carney set about him with punches, which Wynne joined in with.

“The footage shows the complainant being punched from different angles to the head, full force punches.

“He was knocked to the ground by Carney but that was not the end of it.

“When he was on the ground he was kicked repeatedly to the body by both, also kicked repeatedly to the head and his head was repeatedly stamped on.”

During the violence Wynne uses an object, which was not a knife, to cause a puncture wound to the victim’s thigh.

As the attackers made off, Carney returned briefly and kicked him in the head again.

The court heard the victim managed to get on the Metro to Pelaw station, where he was found badly injured and taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead.

From there, he was sent to Sunderland Royal Hospital for treatment to the two lacerations to his face, that were down to the muscle.

The victim said his life has gone “down hill” since the attack and he has been left with large scars.

He said in an impact statement: “People look at me differently, some people are afraid of me.”

The man added that the scars have affected him getting jobs and added: “They look at me like I’m trouble.”

Carney, 24, of Weardale Crescent, Penshaw, Sunderland, and Wynne, 21, of Dock Street, South Shields, both admitted wounding with intent.

Carney also admitted an unrelated burglary charge.

Mr Recorder Nathan Adams sentenced Carney to a total of 47 months behind bars and Wynne to 43 months.

Recorder Adams said the attack was “extremely violent” and “vicious”.

Jane Foley, defending Carney, said all involved had been drinking and the violence was “short-lived”.

Miss Foley said the victim has made an “excellent recovery”.