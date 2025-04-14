Two more men charged with murder following death of Barry Dawson in Stanley shooting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two more men have been arrested and charged with murder following the death of Barry Dawson last Saturday (April 5).

Officers were called to an address in Elm Street, South Moor, at about 5.20pm on Saturday, April 5 following reports of a disturbance.

Flowers and messages of tribute to Barry Dawson and his family. | North News

Mr Dawson, 60, was found to have been shot and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly declared dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of a single gunshot wound.

A warrant was issued for Sean Reay, of Stanley, who Durham Constabulary found had travelled to Northern Ireland.

Reay was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland and on Saturday (April 12) was transported back to Durham.

The 29-year-old remains in custody and will appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court today (April 14) charged with murder.

Keith Edward Dorward, also known as Keith Edward Lax, was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday (April 10) and charged on Saturday (April 12) with the offence.

The 47-year-old, of Stanley, is expected to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ today (April 14).

Superintendent Neil Fuller said: “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Dawson’s death and want to thank the community for their continued support while our extensive enquiries were carried out.

“We appreciate the patience and support residents have given us as officers have worked around-the-clock on our investigation.”